Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 2,022,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,360. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 720,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 190,959 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 205.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 421,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 283,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

