Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance
BIGZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 2,022,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,360. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
