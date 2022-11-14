Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $116.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.77 on Monday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

