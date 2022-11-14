Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 236,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

