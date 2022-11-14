Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $464.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blend Labs by 3,288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,271,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,234,017 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

