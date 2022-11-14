Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.59. 174,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,074,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,617,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,421,127.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 891,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,410. 31.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

