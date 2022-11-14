BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts expect BM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About BM Technologies



BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

