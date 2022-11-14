BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts expect BM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

