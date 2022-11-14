BMO Capital Markets Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$41.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at C$25.52 during midday trading on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C($2.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.11 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

