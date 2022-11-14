Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,776. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.25. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.