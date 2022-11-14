Boot Barn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 754 call options.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

