Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BOALY remained flat at $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Boral has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

