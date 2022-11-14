Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Boral Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BOALY remained flat at $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Boral has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.
Boral Company Profile
