Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

