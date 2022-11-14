Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.