Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,580 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $334.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $368.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

