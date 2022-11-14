Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $54.87 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,265 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $100.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

