Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $174,257,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,277,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $27,906,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($122.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

