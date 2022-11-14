Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TopBuild by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $160.71 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.28 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

