Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,194 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $34,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 133.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

