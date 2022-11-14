Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 480,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.6 %

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

