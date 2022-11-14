Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,382 shares of company stock worth $15,407,595 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

