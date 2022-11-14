Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,282 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $298.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

