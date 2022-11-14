Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,810 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 107.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.92. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.