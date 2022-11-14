Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 3.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,476 shares of company stock worth $11,087,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

