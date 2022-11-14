Bradley S. Powell Sells 17,206 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.14. 49,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,418. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

