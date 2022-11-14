Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,085 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Brady worth $36,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brady by 3,227.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRC stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

