Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 418.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0 %

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.67. The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.