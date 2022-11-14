Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 1,992,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,960.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie cut Breville Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 23.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Breville Group Price Performance

BVILF stock opened at 12.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 12.91. Breville Group has a twelve month low of 12.00 and a twelve month high of 14.49.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Featured Articles

