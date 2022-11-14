Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 8.53% of Bridge Investment Group worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.