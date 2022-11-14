Bridgeworth LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

