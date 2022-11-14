Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Up 3.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.19. 562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 239,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

