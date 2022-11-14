British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 83,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

