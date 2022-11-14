Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.98. 18,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.33 and a 200 day moving average of $511.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

