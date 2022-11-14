Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 849,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

SCLE remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Monday. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,381. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Broadscale Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

