Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $21.50

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.6 %

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $570.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 109.89%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

