Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,476 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $74,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. 55,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

