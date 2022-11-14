Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lessened by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,043 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.8% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $500,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,292. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

