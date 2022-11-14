Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 2,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 629,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -497.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

