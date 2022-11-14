Bryan Stevenson Sells 4,988 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 35.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.