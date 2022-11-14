Bryan Stevenson Sells 4,988 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of ACA stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Arcosa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 35.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.