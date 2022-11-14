BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,190. BTCS has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 105.34% and a negative net margin of 973.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BTCS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

