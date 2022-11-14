BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,190. BTCS has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 105.34% and a negative net margin of 973.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
