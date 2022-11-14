BTIG Research Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $10.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

