Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,233,678 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,233,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,641,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Ross Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.87. 21,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,059. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

