Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 89,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,644. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

