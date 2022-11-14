Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $103.92 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,711 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of AmerisourceBergen worth $103,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

