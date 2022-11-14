Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $156.15 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,045 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $156,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,948. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

