Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.70 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,884 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,363,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 227,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 110,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,419. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

