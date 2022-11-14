Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of TD SYNNEX worth $66,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,522 shares of company stock worth $2,978,339. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

