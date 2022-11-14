Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,213 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $50,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 120,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

