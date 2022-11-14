BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,033,200 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the October 15th total of 745,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 193,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,896. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYDDF shares. DZ Bank raised BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

