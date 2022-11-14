Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

NYSE WHD opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cactus by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

