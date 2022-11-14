CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.75.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.97. 160,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 96.57. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$37.55.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

