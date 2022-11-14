Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $43.37 during trading hours on Monday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

